Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 516,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,367,309. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $357.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

