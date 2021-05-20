Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,780. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

