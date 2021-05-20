Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

