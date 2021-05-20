Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Decreased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,453 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for about 14.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $344,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,380. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

