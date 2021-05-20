Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Bill.com stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of -269.81.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

