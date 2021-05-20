Bintex Futures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $81,003.69 and $1.35 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00432338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00225995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00999778 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.