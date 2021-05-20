BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $192,713.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,663. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

