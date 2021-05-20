Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Tops $720,072.02

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 53.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $720,072.02 and $29.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.61 or 1.00941052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.49 or 0.01347093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00556264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00348099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00135525 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,579,355 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

