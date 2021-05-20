Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 29.6% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $66.14 or 0.00162532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $136.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00431530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00205876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003779 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.