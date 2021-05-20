Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $3,334.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00443820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00170814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00212303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.