Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,360.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,961.73 and $3,360.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 59.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,024.45 or 0.99902720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00121316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

