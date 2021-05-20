BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0024

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $913,023.46 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

