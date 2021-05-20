BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $148,341.49 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.15 or 0.00546082 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.90 or 0.01300929 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,948,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.