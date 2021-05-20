BitTorrent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $759.91 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $759.91 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003714 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022680 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

