BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 202,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

