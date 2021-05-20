BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $256,875.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackLine stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

