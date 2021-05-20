Blankinship & Foster LLC Buys 51 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

