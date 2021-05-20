Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $16.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 6.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

