Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.