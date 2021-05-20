BLAST Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $32,270.98 and approximately $20.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002481 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007839 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 69% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

