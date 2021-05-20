Blockpass (PASS) Trading Down 21.1% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $878,665.13 and $2,064.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

