BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.