BMO Capital Markets Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $269.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $200.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36. Square has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,577 shares of company stock valued at $319,803,913 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

