BMO Capital Markets Raises Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $11.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HMHC opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

