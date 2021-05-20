Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $65.06 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

