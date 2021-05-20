Bonk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.97 or 0.01156002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.30 or 0.09665598 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

