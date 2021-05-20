Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$25,246.80 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,976.00.

BNE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.12. 38,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

