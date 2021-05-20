Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.