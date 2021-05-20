Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.