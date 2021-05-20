Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $670,184.37

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $670,184.37 and $43,323.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

