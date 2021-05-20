Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $248.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.17. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.54. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.