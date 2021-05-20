BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.