Bradley J. Peterson Sells 518 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

