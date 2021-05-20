Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

BRC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.12. 1,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.