BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Brokerages predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $5.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.33 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

