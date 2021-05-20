Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 197 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.16. 139,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,306,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.