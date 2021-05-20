Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 32,523 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1,846.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

VAW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.73. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

