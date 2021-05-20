Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

