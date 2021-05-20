Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

