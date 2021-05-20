Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.96. 105,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.15. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

