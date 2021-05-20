Brian M. Brinch Sells 887 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AGM opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

