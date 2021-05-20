BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,215. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $47,110,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

