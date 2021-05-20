Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.22. The company had a trading volume of 502,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,313. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.