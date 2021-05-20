Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $716,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,698.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 144,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.