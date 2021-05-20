Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

XGN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,796. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

