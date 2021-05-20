Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,538. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

