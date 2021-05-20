Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.92. The company had a trading volume of 254,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

