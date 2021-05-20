Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $130.84. 11,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,561. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

