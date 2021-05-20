Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

INDB stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

