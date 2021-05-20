Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $3.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings of $3.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.16. The stock had a trading volume of 132,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.03. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $191.14 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

